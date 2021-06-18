CHARLESTON — On Sunday, the winners of the first drawing in the Do It For Baby Dog Vaccine Lottery will be announced and one state resident will be a millionaire.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday during his pandemic briefing the drawing will actually be held on June 19 and winners will be notified, but not told which prize they won until Sunday.
“We won’t tell them the prize (on Saturday) but tell them they have won (one of the prizes),” he said, and this gives them the chance to come to Charleston and be at the West Virginia Day celebration when the winners of each individual prize will be announced on Sunday.
The main ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol Building. During an address, Justice will announce the conclusion of the Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement in West Virginia.
Justice will then announce the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination lottery’s first million-dollar prize winner, along with the winners of dozens more prizes.
The early drawing is only for the June 20 celebration and the winners will be told what they won at each subsequent weekly drawing on the same day, he added.
Lottery drawings will be held once each week through Aug. 4.
Weekly prize giveaways for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older include one case prize of $1 million, two brand new custom-outfitted trucks, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, and five custom hunting shotguns. Two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state will also be given away each week to vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25.
The final drawing on Aug. 4 will also include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.
Justice said about 246,000 state residents have registered for this weekend’s drawing.
“We will have some happy campers,” he said of the winners.
On the pandemic front, Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said things are going well as numbers are dropping all around, but “we want to make sure we don’t become complacent.”
One reason is because of a new variant from India, the Delta variant, that is now in this country and in West Virginia.
Marsh said it is about 40 percent more infectious than the UK variant and people are twice as likely to become hospitalized. It is also more infectious with children than the UK variant.
“That is a concern with the number of people still not vaccinated,” he said, referring to the more than 35 percent of state residents who are eligible but have not received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Marsh said the three cases in West Virginia “have been isolated” and so far no more cases have been seen, but that could change as the Delta variant becomes the most common form in the country and in the state.
Another concern is the lingering side effects from the virus.
Marsh pointed to two studies from last year that showed about half of the people who had been hospitalized still showed some symptoms 30 days after diagnosis and 25 percent of those not hospitalized showed at least one long-term symptom after 30 days.
Studies also showed a pattern of much longer-term consequences, even among those who were primarily healthy, he said, and that is even more concerning.
On another virus related issue, retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said he is still waiting on guidance from the CDC on any booster shots for COVID.
“We are preparing to be able to execute (when that guidance is given),” he said, with work on the logistics ongoing to get ready to have things in place when it comes.
No timeline on when those who have already been vaccinated get another shot has been set yet.
