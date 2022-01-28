BLUEFIELD — A wind chill advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect for parts of the region this morning.
According to the advisory, very cold wind chills are expected across the region and could reach as low as 10 below zero during the advisory period.
A wind chill advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin.
The greatest threat is during the early morning hours. The advisory is scheduled to expire at 1 p.m. today.
A daytime high of only 17 degrees is expected today for the Bluefield area. Temperatures will fall back into the single digits tonight. Temperatures should climb above freezing Sunday.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.