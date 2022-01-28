By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a wind chill advisory for parts of the region, including Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties.
The wind chill advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. tonight to 1 p.m. Saturday.
According to the advisory, very cold wind chills are expected across the region and could reach as low as 10 below zero during the advisory period.
A wind chill advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph also are possible, and snow is expected later today into early Saturday morning.
Temperatures will fall into the single digits tonight, and a daytime high of only 17 degrees is expected Saturday for the Bluefield area. Temperatures will fall back into the single digits Saturday night.
