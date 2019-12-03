BLUEFIELD — Cold winds blowing snow across the night sky failed to keep people away Monday evening when the city of Bluefield lit its Christmas tree and celebrated the occasion with holiday songs and hot chocolate.
Mayor Ron Martin asked the crowd gathered along Bluefield Avenue to count down from 10 to one. The seconds passed and the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree of lights came to colorful life. Students from Whitethorn School and Memorial School then stepped forward to sing “Frosty the Snowman” and other holiday favorites.
City employees with the Bluefield Public Works Department put up the new Christmas tree, street foreman Scotty Smith said.
“There’s about a thousands lights out there,” he estimated after giving the illuminated tree of Christmas bulbs another look.
Martin looked at the crowd while the children sang.
“You can look at all the kids here and see why we do this,” he said. “This kicks off the Christmas season in Bluefield and you can see all the kids who came out despite the weather.”
Winter winds kept blowing, so the crowd headed for their vehicles and started leaving soon after the students finished their songs. The people who attended the ceremony said seeing the city’s Christmas tree light up was worth the time.
“We think it’s awesome, just awesome,” Ashley Lawson of Princeton said.
Hot chocolate and other holiday treats were provided by David’s Downtown.
