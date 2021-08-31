By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida approach the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia area.
The wind advisory takes effect immediately and continues through 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to the advisory, wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible in high elevations. Southeast winds will gust 10 to 15 mph.
The advisory warns that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. It adds that downed trees are possible as the ground is already saturated, which could lead to power outages.
A flash flood watch also remains in effect for the entire region through Wednesday evening.
