BLUEFIELD — As the U.S. House of Representatives debated two charges Wednesday against President Trump, some were left wondering what the historical implications of impeachment would be. With the articles of impeachment passed through the House of Representatives, the president will be the third in history to face removal by the U.S. Senate in a trial for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
Impeachment is a political process outlined in the Constitution. It provides a pathway for elected lawmakers to remove presidents whose actions are considered a gross abuse of power before the end of their term.
Dr. Rodney Montague, Associate Professor of History at Bluefield State College spoke to The Bluefield Daily Telegraph Wednesday afternoon about the history of impeachment in the United States. He said that impeachment can be viewed from two different perspectives: a process of checks and balances on executive power or a violation of power. “In this case, they are debating whether the current president abused power,” he said.
With the passing of impeachment articles against Trump, only three U.S. presidents have been formally impeached. The previous presidents were Andrew Johnson, who escaped a guilty verdict by one vote, and Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon resigned on Aug. 8, 1974, before he could be formally impeached by the House of Representatives. However, no sitting president has ever actually been removed from office by impeachment.
“This is the third president to face articles of impeachment,” Montague said. “It depends on the outcome of the vote, but if it is passed, it will be the third in history.”
Montague said the impeachment inquiry of President Trump is unprecedented due to the growth of the internet and the rise of social media. He pointed out how much public involvement has changed just since Clinton’s five-week impeachment hearing in 1998.
“In terms of precedent, each impeachment has its own precedent, but with the arrival of social media, people have not been able to connect with legislators so closely before,” Montague said. “The sharing of ideas can now happen quicker. The participation of the public is one of the more unprecedented aspects.”
While the media played a central part in Nixon’s near-impeachment, with the publication of the Watergate scandal in The Washington Post on June 18, 1972, Montague said that kind of press pales in comparison to the power of social media.
“As profound as newspapers in the ‘70s were, they were catalysts for it in part but even then, they were nothing compared to the public demonstrations of today,” Montague said. “This is a little murkier because we have a diversity of voices on the internet and media, it is difficult for people to tell the difference in media and opinion. In some cases, opinion has become the news, so it is hard for people to tell the difference.”
An example of the power of social media in today’s politics can be seen in the demonstrations across the country either in favor of or against the impeachment of Trump. It can also be seen in the number of statements by politicians via Twitter, forgoing the traditional press release.
“What you are seeing right now are impeachment rallies across the country, that is unprecedented,” Montague said. “There are people holding events in Washington D.C. with ‘no one is above the law’ rallies with the alternative ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies.”
No matter the eventual outcome and historical implications of this modern-day impeachment, Montague said that history is not necessarily set in stone, as the world can interpret it differently as time goes on.
“No matter the president, the question becomes moving forward; there is a legacy, is this going to serve as a precedent now? Will impeachment become a major political tool,” Montague said. “Impeachment is meant to be the atomic bomb. The question moving forward is will impeachment become more commonplace? No one can predict that.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
