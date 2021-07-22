BLUEFIELD — Wildfires thousands of miles away brought hazy skies Wednesday over southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia as smoke high in the atmosphere passed overhead.
The National Weather Service in Charleston and in Blacksburg, Va. did not issue air advisories Wednesday for Mercer County and neighboring counties in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, but the service was preparing advisories for the Roanoke Valley area and parts of North Carolina, according to meteorologist Robert Stonefield in Blacksburg.
The weather service later issued an air quality alert for the Virginia cities of Roanoke, Salem and Fincastle.
“The haze is mostly smoke, even if it’s hard to smell,” Stonefield said. “It’s from fires out West and into Canada. You can’t really smell the smoke, but people with respiratory issues may be a little more sensitive.”
Some haze might “stick around” today, but the weather service expected it to leave the region by Friday, he said.
“By Friday, the air quality should be OK,” Stonefield stated.
Smoke from wildfires in the West have led to air quality alerts as far away as the East Coast, according to the Associated Press. Haze was seen above New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as strong winds blew smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana and other states. People in those parts of the country were advised to stay indoors if they have health problems including heart disease and asthma.
The forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 78 degrees and mostly clear tonight with a low of 59.
