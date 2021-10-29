BLUEFIELD — A police K-9 greeting trick-or-treaters, Halloween for pets, hayrides for all members of the family and traditional trick-or-treating are among the many events coming today, Saturday and Sunday for Halloween 2021.
Communities in both southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia have announced their trick-or-treat schedules along with trunk-or-treat events and other Halloween festivities.
Local law enforcement agencies are reaching out to local trick-or-treaters this year. The Bluefield W.Va. Police Department will have trick-or-treat Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Maverick the K-9 will pay a special visit.
In Richlands, Va., there will be Trunk or Treat today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Richlands Police Department.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Office will have Operation Save Halloween today starting 3 p.m. in the sheriff’s office parking lot at 1 Taylor Avenue, Pearisburg, Va.
Other Halloween events have been scheduled for today, Saturday and Sunday.
The Princeton Public Library will have Bark-or-Treat today. Treats will be provided for dogs and cats, but all costumed pets are welcomed. All animals must be on a leash if on the ground. It is an all-day event and the library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bill Cole Automall in Bluefield will be hosting Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 30. The event begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
Mercer County will have trick-or-treat in the county on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Halloween events have been planned in the following communities:
• Bluefield, Va. Parks and Recreation Trunk or Treat drive-in on Oct. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Narrows, Va. Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 beginning at 4 p.m.
• Pembrook, Va. Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 starting at 5 p.m. on Snidow St.
• Tazewell Today Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the TMS parking lot.
• Pearisburg Downtown Trick or Treat Trail today from 3 to 5 p.m.
• Jewell Ridge Halloween on Oct. 30 at 1178 Jewell Main Road, Jewell Ridge Va. Trick-or-treating from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the Fall Festival from 6 to 10 p.m. and a Haunted House from 8 p.m. to midnight with a costume contest at 8:30 p.m.
The following municipalities have announced trick-or-treat times:
• Halloween in the City of Bluefield on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Residents planning to participate should leave their front porch light on.
• Bramwell on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Bluefield, Va. on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Princeton on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Athens on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Narrows, Va. on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Tazewell, Va. on Oct 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
• Richlands, Va. will have trick-or-treat from door-to-door on Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
• Pearisburg, Va. on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
• Pocahontas, Va. on Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
• Welch on Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The City of Welch will have the Annual Halloween Haunted Hayride was scheduled for the last two weekends in October. The first event was held on Oct. 22 to 23. The second event will be on Oct. 29 to 30. Rides will depart from the Hemphill Methodist Church Parking Lot and will start at 6:30 p.m.
The event has child friendly “non-scary rides” beginning at 6:30 p.m each evening and more “scary” rides beginning afterwards, organizers said. All ages are welcome on all rides, but the rides after 6:30 p.m. are recommended for older children and adults.
Tickets are $5 each and will be available for purchase at the event. Covid 19 guidelines will be followed. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Welch Volunteer Fire Department.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
