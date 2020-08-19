PRINCETON — Theodore “Teddy” R. White III has announced his candidacy for Mercer County Sheriff.
He will be on the ballot in November as an independent opposing Republican Sheriff Tommy Bailey.
A lifelong Princeton resident, White, son of the late Theodore “Junior” White, who was a local businessman, said in his announcement he has experience with law enforcement as well as years of supervisor experience that can be used to operate a department efficiently. He previously worked for a local head start center as a bus driver and owned and operated his own landscape and property management business.
White said he was also a member of a local volunteer fire department “which is a huge asset, along with all other fire departments, to Mercer County.”
White said he would like to address the shortfalls within Mercer County and Sheriff’s Department to see a “stronger and safer county for all families and children.”
He said his platform includes “updating the tax department to provide online services to residents, zone areas of Mercer County to ensure deputy presence is seen and readily available, implement technology to deputies and their police cruisers to protect them and Mercer County residents and offer transparency to the public, and develop a website for Mercer County Sheriff’s Office that provides a central spot for information without calling the courthouse or leaving your home … At this time, Mercer County doesn’t provide online services or payment options to the people but that will change when I am elected.”
A police presence should be all over the county, he said.
“Crime happens everywhere. Presence of police will deter crime, but if it doesn’t, a deputy will be in the area to respond quickly. If every police cruiser is at the sheriff’s office, your response time for a deputy will automatically be however long it takes to get to your house from the courthouse. It is important for our deputies to be on the roads.”
Body cams for police are also a priority, he added, as well as creating a website for the sheriff’s office.
“I will develop a website that offers information about the Sheriff’s Office as well as offering a place to pay property and personal property taxes, search sex offenders registry and provide a map of active predators to the public, links to apply for concealed carry permits, online reporting, civil process, home confinement, drug court, and day report, law enforcement division, information about employment, and AMBER and SILVER alerts,” he said. “Links to resources for mental health, domestic violence, and child abuse will be available on the website also.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
