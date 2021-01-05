BLUEFIELD — Many people hoping to get their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine arrived at dawn Monday and joined overflowing lines of traffic outside the Mercer County Health Department.
The health department announced late Saturday that 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 would be administered Monday to seniors 80 and older. Vaccinations were scheduled to start about 9 a.m., but some people arrived much earlier. Long lines of vehicles reached into Blue Prince Road and as far as Route 460 at one point. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department provided traffic control along with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.
Richard Barnes, 81, of Flat Top was waiting in the health department’s parking lot for his turn. He said that he arrived about 7 a.m.
“Well, I don’t want to get the corona 19,” he said about his long wait. He had reached the parking lot and was waiting for his turn, but many who arrived had to be turned away.
Brenda Donithan, the health department’s administrator, was in the lobby filling syringes with the Moderna vaccine. She had to be careful because unlike other vaccines, Moderna cannot be shaken.
To stir the vaccine, users must swirl the vial gently to make sure it’s not ruined, she said. Moderna vaccine can be refrigerated for 30 days, but it must be used within six hours after its vial is opened.
People receiving the vaccine were given a card showing that they had received their first shot. Their second shot of Moderna will be done after 28 days, Donithan stated. Federal health authorities should be saving doses for the follow-up booster shots, she added.
No exact date had been set for when the health department will receive another vaccine shipment, but more could arrive this week, Donithan said.
“We are possibly going to get 150 doses of Moderna on Wednesday,” she stated. “That’s in the wind. If we do, we will do mass vaccinations of Thursday, possibly, if it comes through.”
Donithan said the first plan was to bring the seniors into the building. There were concerns that the walk could be too tiring for some of them, so a drive through was organized. No appointments were made ahead of time.
“There were no appointments since it’s a mass vaccination,” she said later.
When asked if appointments would be made when vaccinations are offered again, Donithan said it was being discussed by the health department.
“It’s a possibility, but then you run into the fact that you have people who are out there and they’re going to stop by anyway,” she stated. “I don’t know if it’s going to cause more problems. We’re discussing that right now to see if that would be better.”
Crystal Gillespie of Mercer County had driven her mother, 84-year-old Velda Ford, to the health department. They were among the next in line for an immunizing shot.
“We were here before daylight to get my mom a vaccine,” Gillespie said. “We’ve been staying in, ordering our food online, going through the drive through at the pharmacy, not getting out at all.”
“Well, I”m not excited for myself. I want to save my children,” Ford said.
“She wants to see the COVID stopped,” Gillespie added. “We think the only way to do that is for everyone to get vaccinated.”
All 100 doses had been used by about 11:45 a.m., Donithan said.
After being vaccinated, the recipients would drive into an adjoining parking lot and wait 15 minutes to make sure they did not react adversely to the vaccine. Personnel with the Princeton Rescue Squad were waiting there to assist them if necessary.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.