PRINCETON — Trillions of insects known for their bizarre appearance and their constant noise are expected to start emerging this month in parts of West Virginia and Virginia, but exactly where they will appear this year will vary.
Often referred to as 17-year-locusts, cicadas emerge when the weather conditions and the ground temperature is right. Some cicada species emerge from the ground annually while others take almost two decades to mature, emerge and reproduce.
A surge of cicadas dubbed Brood X by entomologists is expected this year, and it’s expected to have trillions of individuals; however, not every county in West Virginia will see them, according to Carlos Quesada, an extension assistant professor with the WVU Extension Service. This huge number of insects is expected to appear in the state’s eastern panhandle. Huge numbers of cicadas are not expected in Mercer, McDowell and other southern West Virginia counties.
“They will emerge in Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan and Hardy counties,” Quesada said. “They could start between now to the end of the month when the soil 8 inches below the surface reaches 64 degrees Fahrenheit. Once they start emerging, they last for about six to eight weeks.”
The only damage cicadas cause to plants results from the egg laying habits, he stated.
This damage is not serious. The trees will easily replace branches that have been broken or “pruned” by cicadas, Quesada said. Young or newly planted trees may be killed, or their growth stunted if this type of injury is extensive during brood years.
Cicadas are also known for the loud droning sound that they make as they search for mates.
“Unfortunately, I can’t explain how much noise they can make but I can tell you that noise is called mating song because it is made by males to attract females,” he added.
There are two types of cicadas, periodical cicadas and annual cicadas, also known as the dog-day cicada.
“They can be separated by their colors. Annual cicadas have green to brown patterned bodies, greenish wing veins and dark eyes, in contrast periodic cicadas have black bodies, orange wing veins and red eyes,” Quesada said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
