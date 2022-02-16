Last week’s alarming inflation report probably didn’t come as much of a surprise to average folks who have witnessed first-hand a significant jump in prices in recent weeks on everything from food and gas to building supplies and common household goods.
Today we are paying more for just about everything, and the price increases are showing no signs of slowing down. Even the local dollar store is now a one dollar and a quarter store.
I’ve seen a few people on social media, and a media outlet or two, that have tried to put a positive spin on this whole inflation thing. The problem is that no matter how hard you try to spin it, there is nothing encouraging you can say about inflation.
Incumbent lawmakers in Washington should be worried. Voters back home are in a very sour mood right now. And they aren’t happy about inflation, in particular.
According to the U.S. Labor Department, inflation in America has hit its highest rate in 40 years. Consumer prices jumped 7.5 percent in January when compared to a year earlier, the biggest year-over-year increase since February 1982, the Associated Press reported.
The AP article provided a pretty good breakdown of some of the price increases we are currently dealing with. It found apartment rental costs rose 0.5 percent in January, the fastest pace in 20 years. Even more troubling was a 4.2 percent surge in electricity prices in January, the biggest increase we’ve seen in 15 years, the AP article found. Just about everyone I know has been blindsided by a higher-than expected electric bill in recent months.
The most recent electric bill I received in the mail last week also was quite ugly.
But the economic woes continue from there, with the cost of food jumping another 0.9 percent in January and the price of household furniture and related supplies increasing by 1.6 percent.
This sudden increase in prices has left many Americans struggling to pay for food, gas, rent, child care and their utility bills, the AP story concluded.
It is a very serious situation with no immediate relief within sight.
I don’t know about you, but I’m not loving this whole inflation thing.
Also alarming are all of the thin to near empty store shelves — particularly those food aisles — that we have all seen in recent weeks.
It is worrisome to all of us when food is seemingly in short supply.
Thankfully, the situation seems to be slowly improving, or at least the few store shelves and food aisles I’ve seen over the past week or so seem to be a little better stocked.
It should be noted that once difficult to find items, such as cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer and toilet paper, is now seemingly well stocked.
We are being told that the supply-chain disruption issues are temporary. and should be resolved soon. I guess time will tell. Of course, some of our leaders in Washington also were telling us just a few months ago that inflation also would be temporary. It’s starting to appear to be more stationary now, which is not a good sign.
If we are paying the highest prices today since 1982, one must wonder what the aggravating factors were way back in 1982.
Back then, I was still in school and not doing a lot of grocery shopping. There also was no global pandemic at the time, and no problems (as far as I know) with ships being unable to unload their cargos four decades ago. Ronald Reagan would have been president back then, and I do seem to recall that times were kind of tough from an economic standpoint during the Reagan years. Some called it Reaganomics back in the day.
Looking back all of these years later, I realize that Reagan probably wasn’t as bad of a president as some of us seem to recall.
But West Virginia was heavily Democratic in 1982, so it was in our DNA at the time to be skeptical of a Republican president.
Today, the exact opposite is true. The Mountain State is heavily Republican and incumbent President Joe Biden is quite unpopular here.
Maybe the cost of food, lumber and electricity was as high in 1982 as it is now. If that was the case, then I’m sure Reagan was blamed for it. Of course, Reagan ended up getting re-elected, so maybe things were not quite as bad back in 1982 as they are now in 2022.
It is easy to understand the frustration that folks are feeling right now, and their urge to blame someone for what is happening.
