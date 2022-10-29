BLUEFIELD — With Nov. 8 quickly approaching and early voting already under way, candidates for the House of Delegates in Mercer, Monroe and McDowell counties were asked to respond to questions, including their stance on all four proposed amendments to the state Constitution.
These are the questions posed to each candidate and their verbatim responses to each question follow, starting with the 36th District (McDowell County), three main districts in Mercer County (37th, 38th and 39th) and the 40th District (Monroe County and part of Summers County).
Questions:
1. Do you support Amendment 1? Why or why not?
Amendment 1: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment
“Clarifying that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in or interfere with impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate; and specifying that a judgment rendered by the Senate following an impeachment trial is not reviewable by any court of this state.”
2. Do you support Amendment 2? Why or why not?
Amendment 2: Property Tax Modernization Amendment
“To amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
3. Do you support Amendment 3? Why or why not?
Amendment 3: Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment
“Provisions may be made by general laws for securing the title to church property, and for the sale and transfer thereof, so that it shall be held, used, or transferred for the purposes of such church or religious denomination. Provisions may also be made by general laws for the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”
4. Do you support Amendment 4? Why or why not?
Amendment 4: Education Accountability Amendment
“The purpose of this amendment is to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection.”
5. How do you respond to people who say that three of these amendments (1, 2 and 4) is a “power grab”?
6. What top priorities do you have in representing people of your respective district?
7. Why do you want to represent the residents of your district?
Incumbent Democrat Del. Ed Evans of Welch was first elected to the House in 2016. He is a retired school teacher and represents the 36th District.
1. No, I do not support amendment one. In every social studies class I ever had, the instructors always said the Constitution has checks and balances. This amendment will remove one of those checks and balances and give exclusive rights to the legislature. All the branches of government have to work together, not exclusively.
2. I do not support amendment two. Many people believe that by voting for this amendment it will immediately remove the tax paid on their vehicles. That’s not true. It simply allows the legislature to make decisions on taxes that are set currently in the state constitution. If these taxes are done away with there is no source of revenue to replace them. County governments, Boards of Education and local communities will suffer from the loss of these funds. It is true the state may have funds to make the counties whole for a year maybe two but in those out years there will be problems. Most of these inventory taxes are paid for by out-of-state companies. Proponents of the amendment will tell you that it will draw business to West Virginia. I would like to see the list of companies willing to come to West Virginia simply because we do away with the inventory tax. The group that will benefit the most from this is Walmart and they are already all over West Virginia.
3. I don’t really have a problem with amendment three. I see no reason not to allow churches to incorporate.
4. I do not support amendment four.
This amendment will allow for politics to control public education. The people that work at the state board of education are some of the most educated, knowledgeable and gifted people I know of. Currently, when the state Board of Education puts out a new policy, it’s out for public review and comment for 30 days. If the legislature takes over that duty a bill would simply be proposed voted on and that’s the law. No public input and very little accountability to the parents. We need to let the State BOE do its job.
5. Amendments 1,2 and 3 are power grabs. We always hear how the majority party is for smaller government this is a perfect example of bigger and bigger government. I think the theme is clear, supporters of these amendments want to exert more and more legislative power over our state, our communities, and our individuals.
6. My biggest priority remains completion of the Coalfield Expressway. The prosperity that northern West Virginia has enjoyed is because they have roads that allow for manufacturers to come into an area, develop a product and transport it to market. When the Coalfield Expressway is completed McDowell County will be prime for manufacturing companies that will lead to jobs and more opportunities for recreational activities. It will also allow for cheaper transportation for our coal and timber.
7. It is a real honor to represent the people of my district. They deserve nothing less than a delegate who stands up for them everyday. Being there for every session means accountability. Voting to make their lives better is my goal.
Evans’ challenger for the seat is Republican Anita Hall, also of Welch.
I am a McDowell County native, daughter and granddaughter of coal miners, proud mother and grandmother, and businesswoman. After raising my children, I spent 10 years in the communication field as a business operations manager, trainer, and motivational speaker with 150 to 200 great people on my team. Since 2020 I have been a project development liaison working with multiple authority boards and engineering firms on the development of infrastructure projects throughout 7 counties in southern West Virginia. It is my core belief that truthful, accurate, reliable communication will overcome adversity and create shared success in any endeavor.
I will explain these Amendments as I see them, however, I am happy that they are ultimately for the people of WV to decide.
1. Amendment 1 – This amendment came about because, in 2018, the Legislature voted to impeach the entire WV Supreme Court of Appeals for charges relating to corruption, overspending, and lack of oversight. After an arrest and multiple indictments of the judges, this same judicial body tried to stop its own impeachment. This amendment prevents this from happening again.
2. Amendment 2 – This amendment paves the way to get rid of personal property taxes on vehicles and for the elimination of the business equipment and inventory tax. One puts money in our pockets and the other attracts more businesses and people to WV. Everyone asks about paying for the Board of Education, libraries, fire departments, and police departments. The fact is, many states around us don’t have personal property taxes on vehicles OR business inventory tax. These states attract more residents and more businesses which results in better-equipped schools, libraries, fire departments, and police departments.
3. Amendment 3 – This gives churches the ability to incorporate, if they so choose. WV is the only state in the US where this is not already an option for our churches.
4. Amendment 4 – This amendment states that the State Board of Education’s rules must be submitted for review and approval by the Legislature. The State Board of Education is not elected, they are appointed. Therefore, they are not accountable to the voters – the parents, grandparents, and guardians of the children for whom they make the rules. This amendment makes the State Board of Education accountable to you through your delegate.
5. In order to be sure that there is never a power grab of any sort, you have to be able to trust your delegate to openly and honestly communicate with you.
6. My top priorities for our county revolve around communication and working in conjunction with the public and county officials to get our county ready for the opportunities that will open up when the first part of our 4-lane highway is completed in 2026. It will take all of us working together to build a better future.
7. The people of McDowell County deserve a person who will keep us accurately and openly informed while faithfully communicating our decisions to Charleston.
In the 37th District, which includes the Bluefield and Bramwell areas, incumbent Republican Delegate Marty Gearheart of Bluefield is facing challenger Skip Crane, a Democrat from Bluewell.
Gearheart owns Gearheart Enterprises. He served as a delegate in the District 24 House seat from 2010 until 2013 and then in the 27th District from 2013 until 2018, when he did not seek reelection because he ran for the Republican Nomination for the 3rd District House of Representatives seat. A former middle school teacher, he received an undergraduate degree in Education from Concord College (later Concord University) in 1983.
1. I will vote yes! Amendment one is a simple clarification of current law and common practice in government that has been affirmed also on the federal level. Impeachment is not a criminal or even a civil process. It is a legislative process that may involve censure or removal from office. Affirmation of this is right and proper.
2. I will vote yes. There has been much hyperbolic rhetoric regarding amendment #2. Simply stated, if approved it grants authority to the Legislature to eliminate business equipment, inventory, and motor vehicle taxes. If this authority is granted, then the legislature may work on a plan to eliminate. If not approved these taxes cannot be eliminated without future authority granted by the voters.
3. I will vote yes. This amendment confers the right of churches to incorporate as is the right in 49 other states. This isn’t a requirement, just an option. This allows some of the protections allowed by incorporation to churches and is a good sense amendment.
4. I will vote yes. The West Virginia Legislature reviews rules for all departments in state government except education. Rules review does not always involve a change in rules; however, it does involve oversight regarding how a law is enforced by rule by those elected by the public. It makes good sense for this review as all other rules in technical areas, professional areas, and the simple areas that govern all of our daily life.
5. I find each of these amendments are good sense ideas regarding the governing of our state. #1 the legislature already possesses the power of impeachment, this just clarifies. #2 the legislature already allocates the dollars. This simply allows onerous taxes to be eliminated and the dollars to be allocated from a different source. # 3 is updating an outdated portion of the constitution. #4 this amendment allows oversight of a critical area of government by those elected by the voters. I find these amendments to be good government rather than additional power.
6. In the last 8 years much has been done. One large area that needs attention is tax reform (cuts). We had a large surplus last year and an expected even larger surplus this year. These dollars need to be returned and in the hand of the taxpayers. I plan to work toward a plan to allow schools to enforce discipline. In many schools one disruptive student is damaging the educational efforts of entire classes. All students have rights and are due an education but there is no entitlement to damage the progress of others. Continued streamlining of government regulation to simplify and make our area more palatable to live, work, and play. Clarifying the limits regarding the Governors executive emergency powers. This was done lightly, however in West Virginia we are still under a declared state of emergency concerning the covid pandemic. This seems to be out of line. Reaffirming the allocation of highway tax dollars to our area, specifically those guaranteed to the 10 southern counties from WV Parkways bonds. Reestablish an end date for tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike upon payment of bonds. This is the tip of the iceberg but a good start.
7. I am a Proud citizen of Bluefield, the 37th District, Mercer County, West Virginia, and the United States of America. I believe in the Exceptionalism of all of these areas. I think I possess the values, morals, ideas, and intellect to help our area to improve upon what is already great. Our way has been under attack. Fossil fuels, traditional values, the family, and the principals of conservatism have made our area, state and country great. I believe, and have the capability to help us protect, and advance our way of life. I have been honored more than anyone could imagine to serve our area and do all possible to help us move forward. I cannot thank the people of Mercer County for the support in the effort to continue to make us great.
Skip Crane is a lifelong resident of 37th District and serves on 11 arts, government and civid boards.
I am dedicated to Public Service. I have some great positive ideas to grow “The Thriving 37th”
1. through 4. I will vote no on all 4 amendments after intense study. I encourage all voters to study them and decide for yourself. My reasoning is that the U.S.and State Constitutions gives equal power to our 3 branches of government. Amendments 1, 2, and 4 will give the legislature more power than the executive (governor) and judicial (courts) branches. It could cause major problems for our counties, schools, fire departments, any many county/city functions that aid our residents.
As for Amendment 3, I don’t like the idea of government “nosing” into our Churches. Allowing “Incorporation” invites the government into your Church. Do we want that?
5. Yes, it is a definite power grab. Even our popular Governor says so. I want to serve in a freely and fairly elected legislature that has equal power, not more power than the governor or court system.
6. We need jobs that pay a living wage. We want to keep our kids in the state when they graduate. “Almost Heaven” is busy creating an outdoorsman’s paradise (kayaking, fishing, hunting, skiing, ATV, horseback riding, hiking, biking, whitewater, etc.) providing livable job creation by serving these new outdoor enthusiasts flooding into the 37th. Our future is bright. Our infrastructure needs constant expansion. Roads need to keep getting better. Our retired State Employees deserve “Cost of Living Adjustments” that give us raises tied to inflation. Most states offer these “Cola raises” to their retired state employees. You deserve this. There is much to do. I can be a leader that will stay dedicated to our needs in the 37th.
7. Finally, I want to serve the wonderful folks of the 37th because I know so many of them. I enjoy serving others and I try to learn daily, grow, and improve the area I truly love. “I practice what I preach.”
We are great people with a great desire to make our lives better with each day. I want be part of what I firmly believe are “better days ahead.” I ask you to “hire me” with your vote, so I can begin my job working for you.
I have proved that I can lead and work well with both parties. Please vote. Elections are important so please participate.
In the 38th District (Princeton), Incumbent Republican Joe Ellington is an OB-GYN physician at Princeton Community Hospital. He was a delegate for the 24th House District from 2011 to 2013 and has held the 27th District seat since 2013. Ellington is chair of the House Education Committee.
1. Yes. Impeachment proceedings and trial are the checks and balances in the constitution that the legislative branch has without interference of the executive and judicial branches. The recent impeachment of the Supreme Court justices should not have been reviewed by the judicial branch. This amendment shouldn’t even be necessary but adds clarification since the Judicial branch exceeded their authority.
2. Yes. Amendment only allows the legislature to exempt the inventory and personal property tax. Passage of the amendment doesn’t mean that the tax structure will change but does allow the legislature to look at adjusting or repealing certain taxes so that WV tax structure could be on par with our neighboring states. The current business and inventory tax has been cited as an impediment to manufacturing facilities locating within the state. This decreases manufacturing jobs that would be available for our high school and college graduates remaining in WV.
3. Yes. This is pretty much self explanatory.
4. Yes. The State Board of Education is the only agency not subject to legislative oversight. Higher education is subject to legislative oversight and accountability. Currently, the legislature can set policy and pass a law that provides an agency to promulgate the rules and regulations needed to implement the directive and intent of the law. Generally these rules and regulations come back to the legislature for review to make sure they meet that goal. If an agency goes too far or deviates from the original policy then the rules can be amended or removed. Currently, the State Board of Education might promulgate rules that deviate significantly from the intent of the law and there is no oversight or accountability to correct that deviation before they go into effect, until a new law at a future date is enacted to change or remove those rules. Essentially, passage of amendment 4 would place the State Board of Education and the rules and regulations they promulgate under the same oversight review all the other agencies, including higher education, already go through.
5. I don’t view passage of amendments 1, 2 and 4 as a “power grab” by the legislature but merely clarification of duties to set policy, create laws regarding taxation and appropriation of revenues afforded to the Legislative Branch under the WV and US Constitutions. I might suggest that if there is any “power grab,” it may be in the opposite direction. Amendment 1 would prevent the Judiciary branch from exceeding their constitutional authority to interject/interfere in impeachment proceedings. Amendment 2 would allow the legislature to adjust tax policy appropriate for the fairness and economic needs of the citizen/taxpayers. I might remind the county commissioners and school boards that the revenues raised by those taxes are not their monies but the taxpayers and are appropriated by the legislature at an appropriate level to provide services to the citizens. That level of appropriation can already be modified up or down by current code. Amendment 4 just ensures oversight that the rules and regulations promulgated by the State Board of Education conform with the intent of the law. For unelected officials to potentially create rules and regulations that go beyond the intent of the law without oversight and approval by the elected lawmakers would in my opinion exceed their authority an be a form of a “power grab”.
6. Top priorities.
Economic development, improving infrastructure and job creation for the state but particularly for southern WV. Improving the quality of life for our citizens through fairer/lower taxation, good manufacturing jobs within our state, access to health care and addressing our workforce shortages, along with a more highly educated/skilled workforce. Focusing on getting back to basics for the education of our youth in our public education system, concentrating on reading, language arts and mathematics particularly in early childhood education. Providing the funding, tools, resources, safe and disciplined work environment for our educators so they can do the job of educating our children to the best of their ability.
7. Over the past 12 years I have tried to do my best to represent the interests and concerns of the citizens of Mercer County and the State of West Virginia. Unlike our country, I believe our state is moving in the right direction in many ways, however there is always much more to do. As a citizen, I have a genuine obligation to contribute my time, effort and talents to help make our community, state and country a better place to live, work, raise our families and thrive. It is my hope that the citizens of my district will afford me the honor and opportunity to continue my work in the legislature.
Democrat Tina Russell is challenging Ellington, as she did in 2020.
Russell is a teacher, a social worker and a veteran, having served in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.
“I am definitely against amendments 2 and 4,” she said. “I haven’t made a decision about 3 yet.”
Incumbent Republican Del. Doug Smith is running unopposed in the 39th District (north and east of Princeton)
I am a retired U.S. Army Colonel with over 34 years of Military service. I have a Bachelor’s (BS) and Master (MPA) degree in Criminal Justice, and a second Master of Strategic Studies (MSS) from the U.S. Army War College.
1. I fully support Amendment 1. The ability to Impeach is a fundamental part of our system of government. Passage of Amendment 1 provides for a checks and balances system by ensuring control and oversight of the impeachment process remains in the hands of the legislature as defined in the West Virginia Constitution. Failure to pass this amendment will give the court authority above any other source and render them unimpeachable.
2. I fully support Amendment 2. Despite all the propaganda circulating in the news, passage of Amendment 2 does not take funding away from counties or schools. All Amendment 2 does is allow the legislature the “Authority” to explore changing tax requirements; and to develop and pass bills to remove extra taxes that are imposed on the citizens and business. Personally, I do not agree with the current proposed plan by the Senate. I will support a plan that is sustainable e.g., ensures counties are funded in perpetuity. All the hype that passing Amendment 2 will take money away from schools is just wrong. Article 12 of the West Virginia constitution requires the legislature to fund schools. The fear being spread that counties would not be reimbursed for lost revenue if Amendment 2 passes is incorrect. There is no politician in their right mind who is going to vote for something that disbands or doesn’t support the counties being kept funded. I live in this community and like everyone else I depend on government services and because of that I will not vote for anything that will destroy that. Again, passing Amendment 2 just allows the legislature the “Authority” to change the tax system to help the people and bring jobs to West Virginia.
3. I fully support Amendment 3. West Virginia is the “Only” state that denies churches to ability to incorporate if they wish. The courts have already ruled that it is a violation of the First Amendment to deny churches the ability to incorporate. Passage of this Amendment will prevent West Virginia from being sued for telling churches how to run their religious organization.
4. I fully support Amendment 4. Passage of this Amendment is not about control, it is about accountability and oversight. When the legislature passes a law the state agency who oversees putting the law into effect must create a “rule” that oversees how the law will operate. The legislature in turn looks over the rules and adjusts them (if needed) to make sure they accomplish what the law said must happen. The West Virginia Department of Education is the only state (taxpayer) funded agency that is currently exempt from this process. Passage of this Amendment ensures that the Department of Education follows the laws that have been passed by the Legislature. If this Amendment doesn’t pass it allows the Department of Education to circumvent a law through its own rules with no judicial remedy.
5. Amendment 1 is simple, as I mentioned in earlier comments the West Virginia Constitution already allows for the legislature the power to impeach, passage of this Amendment just clarifies that process. As for Amendment 2, passage just grants the “Authority” for the legislature to do something about changing the tax structure, it does not mean that the current Senate plan or any other plan will be passed. Any changes to the tax structure must be a deliberate planning process than ensures the counties remain funded in perpetuity. As for Amendment 4, it is simply nothing more than ensuring checks and balance in the legal system by granting the legislature the ability to ensure accountability and over-sight. The Amendment does not grant the legislature any greater power over the Department of Education that what is already granted by the West Virginia Constitution.
6. My top three priorities include: Modifying (increasing) the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian, or custodian for child abuse, Permitting teachers in K-12 schools to be authorized to carry concealed firearms in certain circumstances; and Mandating the requirement that tax tickets (Real and Personal property) be required to show the distribution of taxes paid for transparency. Lastly, I will fully support any legislative action that will improve the business climate in West Virginia to ensure we have stable quality jobs.
7. First, I want to offer my humble thank you to the citizens of Mercer County for allowing me to represent them as a Delegate these past two years. As I have stated before I am not a single-issue candidate, and I am not running for re-election on any personal agenda. I want to continue to use the skills I acquired over 34 years of Military service and two years as an elected Delegate to serve the people of Mercer County and District-39. I am about common sense, and I will continue to represent what is best for the people over my own desires and beliefs.
In the 40th District, Becky Hatcher Crabtree, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent Republican Del. Roy Cooper.
A response from Cooper was not received.
Crabtree is a teacher at James Monroe High School.
I was born in Bluefield and have been a public school teacher for most of my life which explains why I am fearless. I grew up an only daughter with three brothers, which accounts for any political skills I may have. My husband and I raise sheep on a farm in Lindside WV which has taught us patience and respect for nature. My passion is fairness: to students and to those in need. I protect what I love: my beliefs, my family, District 40, and our beloved state.
1. No, I do not support Amendment 1 because I think a fair hearing by the judicial system is a balanced check on the possibly partisan legislature. Those being impeached should have fair legal recourse.
2. No, I do not support Amendment 2 because it does not include any plan for replacing the vehicle tax money which is needed for local government, schools, and other agencies. Will removing one tax cause other taxes to rise? It takes away local control.
3. No, I do not support Amendment 3 but it doesn’t matter much. As I understand it, federal law already allows churches to incorporate and some have done so. The WV constitution doesn’t allow it but the federal law overrules state law.
4. No, I do not support Amendment 4 because decisions about public education should not be at the whim of an ever-changing body. Every state in the US has a State Board of Education (except WI). In the past, the legislature has not been able to make decisions with the speed needed to operate WV Schools. It takes away local control.
5. I nod my head in agreement (about the power grab). Lincoln said, “Government should do for people only what they cannot do better by themselves, and no more.” Local control is so important.
6. My priorities are to listen and act on the concerns of the people of District 40 (Monroe and SE Summers Counties). Broadband for all, local control, clean water and air, landowner rights, proper care of veterans, expanded mental health care, and public education are important to me.
7. I believe the people of my district deserve energized representation in and communication from Charleston. I will be a strong voice for our fair share of funding and support for our municipalities, schools, and other agencies. My hope of balancing out both extremes in the legislature to insure civility and cooperation will build a better base for the future of our children and grandchildren.
