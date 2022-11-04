When I was a kid I often found myself asking myself: “What would Roy do?
As usual, the inner debate had two or more sides, so someone had to settle it, and Roy often did.
I think Roy was a personification of sorts of Jesus since I grew up in the church, but it is harder for a kid to understand spirituality.
But I understood Roy Rogers, or at least the character on his TV westerns. However, that was also his real name, and his wife on the show, Dale Evans, was the same in real life.
I often thought about Roy when watching television shows with my kids, from Scooby-Doo and He-Man to Mr. Rogers and Bear in the Big Blue House to SpongeBob.
In hindsight, they were all good shows and many of them enjoyed by adults as well as kids. How can you not like Scooby-Doo?
Certainly a far cry from the more adult shows that kids now often watch now. Since I no longer have small children, though, I am not in the loop so I am sure some good kids shows are still being made.
Some of the shows my kids watched and the ones I saw growing up had some similarities in themes, especially catching the bad guys and doing the right thing. Often it was a matter of basic human issues related to living together in harmony.
I was one of those odd kids who did not care much for those routine cartoons, like Tom and Jerry and Roadrunner. I thought they were chaotic and boring and not the least bit funny. They never made any sense to me.
What I liked were westerns. Always a complete story that made sense.
My Saturday mornings were filled with shows like Roy Rogers, the Lone Ranger and the Rifleman, and I always looked forward to Davy Crockett, who was sometimes on the Wonderful World of Disney on Sunday nights.
It is certainly true that these shows were violent, almost always with gunplay and fisticuffs. But that violence was sanitized, as it was in about all TV shows and movies during those days because of broadcast standards.
Whether it’s best to sanitize violence or show the realistic effects of it is debatable, of course, especially concerning children.
But I grew up with that unrealistic violence and I really don’t think it had any adverse effects on me. I never had any trouble understanding that if you hit a man in the head with a pistol to knock him out, he’s not just going to pop back up and keep going with no blood and no apparent pain.
It seemed like common sense that things like that in the shows were fake and not meant to depict anything disturbing.
The real impact of those shows for me was the common threads related to the heroes – and how they handled their lives and actions.
They were brave, fair, honest, compassionate, and clearly knew the difference between right and wrong, always ready to take action and did not hesitate to do so..
Many of the women were often like this as well and Roy’s wife, Dale, carried six-shooters and was not afraid to use them. They all made sure that, before the show was over, the bad guy was brought to justice. We all want bad guys brought to justice.
Davy Crockett, of course, was based on a real character, – a pioneer, politician, volunteer soldier – a man who became a legend in his own time. And, as we all know, he died a hero, killed at the Battle of the Alamo in Texas.
When the Disney series aired, Fess Parker played Davy Crockett and to me as a kid, he was so good that he will always be Davy Crockett, although John Wayne did a great job in the movie, The Alamo.
But the point is, Davy and Roy and others were role models for me, great role models.
Those of us who watched them, and there were many, internalized who our heroes were and what they stand for. It’s no wonder I turned to Roy for advice in my own young mind. I trusted him.
Obviously, as we grow up we realize that life and humans are much more complicated than on television and in the movies. We learn there are often sharp differences between idealism and real reality. The repercussions of the violence were hidden in the shows, but they are not hidden in reality. We get hurt. We bleed.
And we make mistakes, even when we try to do what we think is right. Good guys don’t always win. And sometimes we realize “good” guys may not be so good after all.
We could as children keep our heads planted firmly in the clouds and live those fantasies. If we do that as adults, and I sure have, we are asking for trouble.
However, the value of those shows was not lost and they did have a positive impact because they reinforced a core strength of wanting to do the right thing, which we also learned and experienced from those who raised us.
That strength also helps us take our heads out of the clouds, face mistakes, make necessary changes, and move on.
If Roy had ever made a mistake, I know that is exactly what he would have done.
Or at least that is what I want to believe.
We all need a hero.
