Did it really take that long to find out something that, to many of us, seems to be apparent?
I am talking about a Harvard University study that lasted over 80 years, tracing families, with thousands of people involved, to learn what makes people happy.
Okay, we know that a lot of things make people happy temporarily, but the study was looking at it from an overall, lifelong perspective.
That is, what is the common denominator among people, especially those who live a long time, that brings them lasting happiness?
We can guess pretty quickly that it is not money or fame or even success in their chosen occupation.
No, what makes people happy is close relationships, positive connections with other people.
Maybe that does come as a surprise to some people, but for most of us who grew up in the era of living around extended families, we understand.
I have often written about the many people in my family when I was growing up.
Aunts, uncles, cousins, friends – people coming and going all the time.
Everyone had many people in their lives and the relationships were very close, despite the usual disagreements from time to time. People almost always made up.
Visits were often, most people were involved in church and school activities.
Shared meals were commonplace.
Aunt Ebb, of course, made her rounds of houses to eat lunch and dinner since she didn’t cook. Everyone know that and always had extra.
We gathered often to play Rook or Setback and other games.
All the kids played outside and adults sat on front porches talking.
Holidays were always filled with food and laughter.
When misfortune or tragedy struck, support was there immediately.
I remember so clearly the deaths of friends and family and the amazing outpouring of love and support.
As a kid, I had many parents in the sense that I knew I was safe and secure. Whatever would happen, I was taken care of.
Keep in mind that we were all relatively poor, and no one at that time was educated. Many of my uncles and aunts did not finish high school.
I knew no one who had a college degree.
But we had the essentials, and most people were generally healthy because of the lack of junk and processed food.
Of course, during that time I did not yet have a perspective of just how lucky I was and it was easy to look around and want things, want a “better” life. Not that there is anything wrong with that, but as we get older and have many life experiences, what we thought may be a better life did not quite live up to expectations.
And when I would, and still do, remember all of those people I was surrounded with, there is one thing that always comes to mind.
They were happy.
Those close relationships, the busy social life, the fun of sharing and doing things with friends and family.
My grandmother lived a rather hard life, raising 11 kids in a very small farm house, working literally from dawn to dusk to keep everything going.
But she was the happiest person I have ever known.
And she was surrounded by, immersed in, close relationships.
Obviously, we don’t have to go back in time to achieve this, or change occupations or move.
Potential close relationships can be found by simply socializing, getting involved, going to church, contacting family and old friends.
I am sure there are people who prefer a more isolated existence, and if that is what makes them happy, go for it.
But for most of us, I think happiness is based primarily on close relationships, with our children, our other family members, our friends.
All other things that bring happiness are fleeting.
