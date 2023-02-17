Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain and snow this morning transitioning to snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 50F with temps falling sharply to near 30. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.