In the last few years, we have experienced so many lost loved ones, missed opportunities, missed milestones, and celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic that was rapid from 2020 and still around today.
However, as we’ve pushed through the struggles, we have been able to open up businesses, lift mandates, and return to normalcy a bit, and because of this, people have been celebrating and having more and more events.
Event planner Erin Eller is the owner and operator of Exclusive Events by Erin, and her job consists of hosting events and making sure decorations, catering, music, photography, vendors, and anything else they may need are taken care of for her clients.
She said her business has picked up a lot since hitting what feels like the back end of the pandemic.
“When COVID hit, for two years, I couldn’t do anything because nobody wanted to do anything,’ said Eller. “Nobody wanted to be around each other or couldn’t.”
Now, she says, people are ready to get out and have those events they could not have in the last few years, and the groups are getting larger as well.
Eller explains, “I think people are getting together a whole lot more than they were, more groups of people. I haven’t done a lot of small events lately.”
While people are returning to a bit of normalcy in routines and gatherings, that does not mean some things have not changed about business.
“Some people are more hesitant to actually even have something, but you know before, people never even really thought about it,” said Eller.
Eller’s business actually started in 2020, so the pandemic delayed or cancelled a few things for her and her clients. Also, she said for her, it seems like a lot of the same work, and aside from the number of guests going up, not much has changed.
“It has changed quite a bit as far as people wanting to have things now unlike when the pandemic was going on,” she said.
As Eller is an event planner, she works closely with other businesses to make her events possible, and they both have noticed a couple things that have changed for them.
Lisa Hopkins is the owner of Something Borrowed Wedding and Event Rentals, and she has worked closely with Eller by providing rental items to use for events.
Her services include letting clients come in and pick what items they would like to rent and packing those items up for them. From there the clients are the ones who pick up, set up, break down, and return.
“I typically don’t do the planning, decorating, or delivering. I do that very rarely, so I like working with planners and caterers,” said Hopkins.
She was also a business that began its start up right as the pandemic was beginning, so she said it was hard to find the differences in business.
“To be honest, when it comes to the pandemic, I started at the beginning of it, so I mean the only thing that I can really tell as a difference in the last three years is that I’ve grown more,” said Hopkins.
Hopkins feels that her and her business did not feel the full effect of the pandemic that it had on many businesses because she was so new to being open.
“I don’t think that it has effected my business as much just because I started at the beginning of it, so I knew it was going to be slow anyway,” she explained.
Hopkins said they never really closed down and just followed protocols that were put into place. Social distancing was something she had basically planned and had done in the past before the pandemic even started.
“When we first started, we were running out of our basement, and we’ve always been appointment only when it comes to our clients coming to pick out their stuff,” she said. “We rarely have more than one family in here at a time.”
Hopkins also said, “When things started opening back up, it was just normal, regular business. I would say we followed precautions and went about business.”
She mentioned that another reason she feels her business never really saw changes other than growth is because she had low expectation for the beginning anyway with her just being a start-up and the pandemic.
Hopkins says in the beginning most of her clients were friends, but as she’s gotten her name out there a bit more, she has noticed events getting bigger and bigger and believes that is due to the pandemic moving towards its end.
“I do believe the events are getting larger because in the beginning, when they were renting, I could tell they had small groups because they only needed five table to set up, and now, they need 25,” she said.
Hopkins added, “The size of weddings have increased for sure, and they size of orders for weddings or any events really has increased tremendously since the very beginning.”
Hopkins believes she had around 27 events in her first year of operation in 2020 and this year, she has over 150 events booked.
She said she has noticed large amounts of outdoor venues for gatherings and feels that may be due to the pandemic; however, Hopkins also said this year, she has noticed rising numbers of indoor venues.
“I definitely see more outdoor events than indoor, but this year, indoor things have picked up a bit,” she said.
Both Eller and Hopkins said they work closely with the Blue Spoon Cafe and their owner Nicole Coeburn for catering for a lot of their events and she said she loves and enjoys working with them.
She said, “All three of us, we’re women supporting women in business, so we are bouncing ideas off of each other, we are sending our customers and clients to each other if they need a fourth or service. It’s a really cool dynamic that we have.”
Coeburn also emphasized the importance of small businesses supporting each other when times are hard like in the face of the pandemic and now with the rising inflation issues.
“We’re all in this together, and we have to support each other. That’s how small businesses thrive,” said Coeburn. “It takes a whole village of us doing great things and having unique ideas and sticking to what we do and doing it well for us thrive.”
As the owner of the Blue Spoon, Coeburn does catering in addition to having regular restaurant business, and she said that things have changed a lot during the pandemic and even now still.
The Blue Spoon offers breakfast and lunch with an additional Sunday brunch every first Sunday of the month, and they also host events.
“We have an event venue space that we rent out on weekends in the evenings for events, and we also do catering and custom bakery orders,” said Coeburn.
She also has noticed business picking up a bit.
“This year, we have had more catering. It seems that people are having more reunions and parties, and graduation ceremonies, and things that people have missed out on doing these last few years,” said Coeburn.
She also added, “I would always like to have more because that has always been my favorite part. Getting to be a part of people’s special moments whether its baking a birthday cake for somebody or catering a baby shower. We just like to celebrate that moment with our customers, with our friends.”
As far as changes with her business she has noticed a lot. She says the business has its busy days and its slow days.
“People are eager to come out and do more, but inflation and all the rising costs to be able to be open and be running, and what people are having to pay for food at the grocery store and to travel with gas, I think that has slowed this summer down compared to those past summers,” said Coeburn.
Coeburn also said that while she offers several different ways of catering, through the pandemic and now, she has noticed some trends.
“To have limited interactions throughout the buffet, we will serve it to them,” she said. “And now, what’s trending is everything being individualized, so it’s a lot of individualized cups of things.”
Coeburn says they now look at their food options and try to think of ways to package them separate, so people can still enjoy catering with limited contact.
Another thing she has noticed and also noted as a big struggle for the catering and restaurant industry is the shortages of supplies they need.
“Things that you’ll use for catering like napkins, eating utensils, straws, and those normal items you use are harder to find,” Coeburn said. “Vendors and suppliers don’t have then. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t, so they are not consistent to find.”
This has posed as another cost-rising obstacle for those seeking Coeburn’s services and other catering services.
“When we are sitting up a quote for somebody, every little thing is accounted for in that quote, and it has to be in order for small businesses to survive,” she said.
All three women have expressed excitement for them being able to start working with their businesses again, and hope to continue to grow as time goes on.
For more information about any of these businesses, you can find all of their information on their Facebook pages by just searching their business’s names.
