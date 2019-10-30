BLUEFIELD — Trick-or-treaters can expect wet and windy conditions for Halloween evening.
On All Hallow’s Eve, there’s a possibility of “showers with a threat of thunderstorms,” according to meteorologist Phil Manuel with the National Weather Center of Blacksburg, Va. With the upcoming cold front, those in costume can expect somewhat blustery conditions.
Winds are expected to be between 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
Along with a 90 percent chance of rain residents can expect “falling temperatures” during peak trick-or-treating hours Manuel said. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the temperature is expected to fall 12 degrees from 64 to 52 degrees.
With families trekking the streets in search of candy and fun an umbrella and jacket may be a wise decision. Clowns, superheroes, princesses, and monsters should also grab a jacket to ensure they don’t experience any weather caused illnesses.
According to the website Medical News Today, while the cold doesn’t cause illness, it does allow viruses to spread much easier. Cold conditions also have the possibility of altering a person’s immune system.
Emily D. Coppola
