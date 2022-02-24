WELCH — McDowell County was among 41 counties placed under a state of preparedness Wednesday due to a threat of flooding later this week.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for 41 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state today and Friday.
There is a 90 percent chance for rain today for McDowell County, and between three quarters of an inch and 1 inch is possible, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. A flood watch was in effect for McDowell County until 7 a.m. Friday.
There was a 100 percent chance of rain today for Mercer County, and the same amount of rain was possible.
Justice’s declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond ahead of this significant rainfall event, posturing personnel and resources to mobilize a response to any emergency that may develop.
Coordinating agencies were being placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) should the need arise.
Through the storm’s duration, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners. WVEMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.
“WVEMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said WVEMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
