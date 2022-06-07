BLUEFIELD — Pleasant weather combined Monday with sea lions, a midway full of food, shows and a rocking robot to kick off a week of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
The James H. Drew Exposition was soon busy when visitors arrived with the afternoon. People explored the midway’s food trucks and booths while others got ready to watch shows. Over at the Sea Lion Splash, two children had just gotten some wet kisses from two sea lions.
“I am soaked!” 5-year-old Rylee Jessee declared.
“It felt wet,” said her sister, 8-year-old Kailee.
Their parents, Larry and Amanda Jessee of Princeton, asked their children what they wanted to do next.
“Can we go get some popcorn?” Rylee asked.
“I want to ride more rides!” Kailee decided.
Over on the midway, Rock-It the Robot, who announces that he’s “the ultimate ambassador of good will,” was mingling with the visitors. A man carrying a baby walked by.
“I’ve got batteries bigger than that,” the tall robot said before boarding his scooter and taking a break. Like humans and cellphones, he needed to recharge.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said turnout at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival was good over the weekend.
“We’re doing pretty well, and we’ve had great weather,” he said. “We’ve had strong attendance so far. We anticipate even more on the last weekend. We understand there were graduations which took away from our attendance a little bit.”
Disibbio said the festival has had “great support” from both the City of Bluefield and the Town of Bluefield, Va.
“The officers have done a tremendous job with the event,” he stated. “They have taken care of all issues that have arisen, and have and will maintain a strong presence throughout the carnival.”
People started coming to the Aquatic Acrobatics Show stage.
Today is that show’s last day, but a new show, Cirque Mundial, begins Wednesday.
“We’re ecstatic with the quality of the acts we have this year,” Disibbio said.
Disibbio looked down the midway and its food vendors, pointing out that their menus have an international mix featuring Mexican, Tai, Jamaican and Southern cooking. Menus feature everything from favorites like hotdogs, hamburgers and funnel cakes to catfish nuggets and egg rolls, barbecue and deep-fried Oreos.
“We have more vendors than ever,” he added.
The James H. Drew Exposition opens at 4 p.m. today.
