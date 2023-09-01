BLUEFIELD — Another public utility in the region is seeking a rate increase.
West Virginia-American Water Company has filed an application for approval of a distribution system improvement plan and rate change application with the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
The company says it proposes to invest $70.8 million in water and $3.7 million in wastewater infrastructure upgrades in 2024, and intends to recover costs associated with these investments through a separate rate component in customer bills, calculated as a percentage of the total monthly bill for service, according to a legal advertisement in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Telegraph.
If the proposed rate increase is approved, residential customers would see a 4.89 percent increase in the cost of water, or an additional $3.14 a month.
The cost for residential wastewater service under the plan would increase by 11.6 percent, or $6.99 a month.
Both estimates are based upon an average use of 3,000 gallons per month.
The public service commission has set a public hearing date in the case for Nov. 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the commission’s office at 201 Brooks Street, Charleston. No local public hearing dates have been announced at this point by the commission.
Written comments and or requests to intervene in the case can be addressed to Karen Buckley, executive secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, W.Va, 25323.
The public service commission approved an 8 percent rate increase for the company in 2022.
West Virginia-American Water provides service to 587,000 customers in West Virginia, including parts of Mercer County.
