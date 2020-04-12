CHARLESTON — West Virginia now has eight deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), eight have now died and the positive cases surpassed the 600 mark to 611.
The seventh COVID-19 associated death is a 25-year old male from Logan County, and the eighth is an 80-year old woman from Monongalia County.
The DHHR updated its statistics at 5 p.m.
McDowell County also reported its sixth positive today and Summers County now has a positive test.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.