COVID-19 in W.Va.

Graphic courtesy of the West Virginia Press Association ..

CHARLESTON — West Virginia now has eight deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), eight have now died and the positive cases surpassed the 600 mark to 611.

The seventh COVID-19 associated death is a 25-year old male from Logan County, and the eighth is an 80-year old woman from Monongalia County.

The DHHR updated its statistics at 5 p.m.

McDowell County also reported its sixth positive today and Summers County now has a positive test. 

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you