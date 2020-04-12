Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.