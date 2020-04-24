BLUEFIELD — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Virginia now stands at 988 with 32 deaths. In neighboring Virginia, there are now 11,594 cases with 1,837 hospitalizations and 410 deaths.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10 a.m. Friday morning there have been 29,811 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 988 positive cases, 28,823 negative results and 32 deaths.
That’s up from 31 deaths on Thursday.
The death of an 84-year old female from Jackson County has been officially confirmed as the 32nd death in West Virginia. “We join the family in mourning the passing of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
As of Friday morning, Mercer County was still holding at nine cases, seven of whom have since recovered from the virus and have been released from quarantine. McDowell County was still reporting six cases, three of whom have recovered from the virus. Monroe County is still holding at five confirmed cases.
In Southwest Virginia, local numbers are holding steady. Tazewell County still has four cases, and all four individuals have since recovered from the virus and have been released from quarantine. Buchanan County is still reporting 12 cases with no hospitalizations and no deaths.
Bland County still has no cases of COVID-19 and Wythe County has 11 cases with one hospitalization and one death. Giles County is still holding at four cases.
However, numbers are higher in other counties across the region, including 50 cases in Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech, and 30 cases and three deaths in Washington County, which is home to the Abingdon area.
A death from the virus also has been reported in Wise and Scott counties in Southwest Virginia.
