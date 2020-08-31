CHARLESTON — West Virginia hit the unfortunate benchmark of more than 10,000 cases on Sunday.
The state’s total rose to 10,110 cases after the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) 10 a.m. update, meaning 143 new cases were reported in the Mountain State over 24 hours. Only one new death was reported, an 89-year-old male from Kanawha County, which put the state’s death total up to 213.
Although outbreaks at nursing homes have hit both Mercer and Monroe County, placing the average age of their cases in an older demographic, young people in the 20 to 29 range have been the most affected across the state. One-third of Monroe County’s COVID-19 cases are age 70 or higher, the DHHR reports, while statewide residents 70 or high account for only 13 percent of virus cases. Residents age 20 to 29 account for 21 percent of West Virginia’s cases.
Local areas did not see any large spikes Sunday, although some new cases were reported. Mercer County saw seven new cases, increasing its total to 297. Although no new deaths were reported Sunday, Mercer County recently saw its death toll rise to 23 on Saturday. All 23 deaths reported in the county have resulted from the Princeton Health Care Center nursing home’s outbreak.
Monroe County saw three more cases reported for a total of 117. Monroe County has seen four deaths from battling its own nursing home outbreak at Lindside’s Springfield Center nursing home. Monroe was also made the sole county in the red category of West Virginia’s school re-entry metric. If that holds true until September 6, Monroe County students will not be allowed to return for in-person instruction on September 8, the current start of the academic year.
McDowell continued its no virus streak on Sunday, holding steady at 76. The McDowell County Health Department has not announced another coronavirus case since Tuesday, August 25, meaning the county has gone five days without another case as of Sunday.
Local Virginia counties also had relatively small increases added to their total on Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Tazewell County reported only one new case, setting its total at 189. The county has seen one death from the virus and 13 hospitalizations.
Wythe County reported five more for a total of 159 COVID-19 cases. Wythe has seen three deaths from the pandemic and reported 17 hospitalizations thus far.
Bland County also reported only one more virus case, for a total of 47. Bland has only reported one hospitalization related to the virus and no deaths thus far.
Both Giles and Buchanan counties reported no increase to their numbers, holding their totals steady at 41 and 97 respectively. Buchanan has reported one virus death and six hospitalizations so far. Giles has reported only two hospitalizations and no COVID-19 deaths.
Virginia as a whole saw another steep climb in numbers, however, rising to 119,747. From the Saturday VDH update, Virginia reported 938 cases in 24 hours. rapidly propelling the state closer to the 120,000 milestone. The state reported only one more death within the Commonwealth, settling its death toll at 2,569. Virginia’s hardest hit area remains Fairfax and surrounding counties in the D.C. area, with Fairfax County alone reporting 18,310 COVID-19 cases.
