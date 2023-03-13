By STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has surpassed a $1 billion surplus, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
The Republican governor said West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for February 2023 were $111.8 million above estimates and 5.7 percent ahead of prior year receipts. Year-to-date record collections are $1.1 billion above estimate, according to the governor’s office.
According to Justice, four major components accounted for 91 percent of the year-to-date surplus and more than 92 percent of the year-to-date 17.4 percent revenue gain.
February General Revenue Fund Severance Tax collections totaled nearly $71.0 million. Monthly collections exceeded the official estimate by nearly $43.0 million. Record year-to-date general revenue fund severance tax collections of $702.2 million were 68.6 percent ahead of last year and $540.8 million above estimate.
February Personal Income Tax collections totaled $122.0 million. Collections exceeded the monthly estimate by $16.9 million and prior year receipts by 11.0 percent.
Consumer Sales Tax collections of $143.2 million were $26.6 million above estimate in February and 13.7 percent ahead of prior February collections.
Year-to-date collections of more than $1.129 billion were $148.3 million above the official estimate and 6.3 percent ahead of last year.
Corporation Net Income Tax collections totaled nearly $3.0 million in February. Monthly collections were nearly $2.0 million above estimate. Year-to-date collections of $214.4 million were $125.4 million above the official estimate and 15.6 percent ahead of prior year-to-date collections.
Data from the month of March will not be available until the month’s end.
