WELCH — The West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment have extended the deadline to donate toys for their annual toy drive.
According to WVSP Trooper Sgt. C.K. McKenzie, the Welch detachment commander, the previous deadline for donations was December 13 but to ensure that as many donations as possible are recieved the deadline has been moved to December 18.
“Anything is greatly appreciated,” McKenzie said.
Both monetary and toys donations are being accepted. With monetary donations the troopers will purchase items for the children and teens that items will be given to.
Ages of the children range from birth to 17 so the troopers will purchase “as they see fit” McKenzie said.
Toy donations don’t need to be wrapped, McKenzie said. Those seeking to donate to the cause can do so by bringing contributions to the Welch detachment on Virginia Avenue.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
