PRINCETON — A trooper with the West Virginia State Police is seeking a suspect who stole a woman’s car earlier this month while she was putting air into its tires at a local convenience store.
Trooper J.L. Wood of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said a driver was putting air in the tires of her burgundy 2000 Lincoln Continental at the Sheetz along Courthouse Road when a male subject jumped into it and drove away. The incident occurred Oct. 13 at about 3:50 p.m.
The car had been left running, Wood said.
The suspect did not enter the store, so there were no video shots of him except for ones shot outdoors, Wood stated. About $100 in cash, Social Security cards, checks and other items were stolen along with the car.
Wood said some of the checks had been cashed in the Beckley area, and that he has shown the suspect’s video pictures to law enforcement there, but nobody had recognized him.
The car’s owner, Debra Ramage, 65, of Princeton said Tuesday that she appreciated Wood’s work to find her car. Ramage and her husband, Robert Ramage Jr., depended on the car for transportation. Their neighbors and landlord have been helping them get to doctor’s appointments.
“He’s been wonderful. He’s working so hard to find this person, to try and find the car,” she said. “It’s not the best car in the world but it’s the only way we have to get around anywhere, and we have a lot of doctors appointments. We’re having to ask for rides everywhere.”
“Be aware of your surroundings and people standing around watching you,” Ramage said.
Wood said people with information about the stolen car can call the Princeton detachment at 304-425-2101.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
