BARTLEY — The West Virginia State Police detachment in Welch was seeking information Thursday after receiving a missing person report about a Tazewell, Va., man who was last seen in McDowell County.
The family of Jerry Dean Stacey, 58, of Tazewell, Va. reported him missing Wednesday, according to a statement from the Welch detachment.
Stacey was last seen Wednesday in the Bartley area of McDowell County. His vehicle was described as a white 1997 Chevrolet 1500 with Virginia Registration UFJ1882.
Stacey’s direction of travel was unknown. He was possibly traveling with a friend, Summer Ray, according to the state police.
Anyone with information about the location of Stacey can contact Senior Trooper K. M. Saddler with the WVSP Welch Detachment at 304-436-2101, WVSP Beckley Communications at 304-256-6700 or the McDowell County 911 Center at 304-436-4106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.