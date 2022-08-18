People of the Mountain State are familiar with the blue and gold cruisers of the West Virginia State Police, so that law enforcement agency is asking the state’s residents to vote for them as the nation’s best-looking state police cruisers.
The West Virginia State Police is participating in the 9th Annual AAST / American Association of State Troopers, America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff services for the West Virginia State Police.
“We are asking for support in our endeavor as the top 13 states will be featured in the 2023, AAST calendar,” Maddy said. “Feel free to share this information as every vote counts.”
People who want to vote for West Virginia State Police cruisers can go to the Survey Monkey site at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS and cast their votes. State police organization across the country are participating in the contest.
The contest concludes Aug. 25 at 5 p.m.
The American Association of State Troopers website has a direct link to the survey as well.
The winner will be presented with the Best-Looking Cruiser Award and featured on the cover of the AAST’s America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar. People who want a calendar can purchase one through the American Association of State Troopers website after Oct. 1.
Funds raised through calendar sales are used for scholarships, according to John Bagnardi, executive director of the association’s media relations.
“It goes to our scholarship foundation and we award yearly scholarships to our members’ dependents,” Bargnardi said. “And that information is on our website.”
“To date – not including the 2022 awards – we have issued since 1990, the first year we did this, 4,169 scholarships worth over $3 million,” he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.