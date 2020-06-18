By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
LEWISBURG — The 2020 State Fair of West Virginia has been canceled.
According to the state fair’s website, it has been canceled to ensure the health and safety of West Virginians. The Greenbrier County area, which is home to Lewisburg and the fairgrounds, has seen an outbreak in new COVID-19 cases in recent days.
The last time the state fair was cancelled was in 1942-1945 for World War II, according to a press release Thursday morning announcing the cancellation of this year’s fair.
The cancellation comes only days after Gov. Jim Justice had announced the fair was a go.
On Thursday, June 11, Justice said the state fair would be held on Aug.13-22, and he encouraged state residents to attend.
Justice, who has been speaking each day since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, doesn’t have a virtual press briefing scheduled for today. During his daily briefing on Wednesday, he made no mention of the fair being canceled.
However, a press release issued Thursday morning from the State Fair of West Virginia said the decision to cancel the fair was made Tuesday.
"When we first discussed moving forward with the 2020 State Fair, we knew it was a fluid situation that could change quickly," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said in the press release. "Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 cases surged only hours after our initial announcement. After speaking with local and state health officials as well as community members, it was a hard decision, but the right decision to cancel."
"The initial decision to open the state fair this year was based on thorough guidelines presented to us by local and state health officials in combination with low COVID-19 numbers in the area," State Fair Board Chair Ralph Warren added. "We understood the situation has now changed and the board felt it was important to act quickly. It's difficult to make this decision knowing the financial impact the State Fair has to our state and community."
