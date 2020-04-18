CHARLESTON — West Virginia saw three more coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 16, with 775 positive tests for the virus.
The additional three deaths are an 85-year old woman from Wood County and a 74-year old woman and 91-year old woman, both from Wayne County.
“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.
Thursday’s total of 772 positive tests saw an increase of only three on Friday, rising to 775.
Gov. Jim Justice has said that downward trend means the surge may have been reached in the state and the curve is flattening.
Mercer County’s positive cases remained at eight Friday, with 28 pending coronavirus tests.
Four of those positive cases have recovered and are off quarantine.
McDowell County has not seen an increase in positive cases as of Friday, remaining at a total of six. Monroe County stayed at two and Summers County at one.
Matt C. Bragg, sanitarian with the Mercer County Health Department, also released an announcement from the department’s public health nurse.
“There have been some false and inaccurate rumors circulating within the community and on social media,” the announcement said. “Nevertheless, the Mercer County Health Department works very closely with the state to monitor and manage the COViD-19 situation. Whenever there are any positive cases of COVID-19, these will be reported to the public immediately.”
On the Virginia side, the state saw a one-day increase of 602 positive tests, bringing the total to 7,491. Twenty-three deaths were also reported Friday making the total deaths 231.
Locally, the number of positive tests confirmed remained the same Friday.
Tazewell County has four positives, Buchanan County 12, Giles County four and Bland County zero.
