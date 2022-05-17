The number of new COVID cases in West Virginia has risen significantly, and that trend is expected to continue.
“Anybody can look at this and know our numbers are bumping up,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing, with 1,305 new cases reported in a 24-hour period and active cases almost at 2,000, the highest since early March.
Justice said 26 of the state’s 55 counties are now back in yellow on the County Alert System map, indicating a growth in community spread.
The numbers reflected on the Department of Health and Human Resource’s (DHHR) dashboard may also be an undercount, he said.
“A few months ago, we didn’t have a home test kit,” Justice said. ‘If we have those cases today, how many would we have if we didn’t have a home test kit?”
That’s because results of the home tests are usually not reported.
“It has got to concern us,” he said. “These numbers have to be underinflated…”
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the current rise in cases is reflecting a national surge.
“We do have another surge that is happening in both the United States and also in West Virginia,” he said. “As we look at the cause of this surge we see this is another form of the Omicron variant.”
Marsh said the virus is “continuing to change, to mutate,” and those mutations allow the virus to be even more infectious, better evading immune systems.
The RT value, or rate of spread, is at 1.16 now, he said, “which means COVID is definitely spreading.”
Marsh said the number of COVID patients in state hospitals has been stable, but was up to 138 Monday, almost doubling the number from a month ago.
“It is concerning that we are seeing people getting infected more readily,” he said, also agreeing that the number of positive cases is “most likely underrepresented.”
Locally, the numbers are also going up.
Mercer County saw 55 new cases reported last week as McDowell County reported 18 new cases and Monroe County 27, all well above the statistics from last month.
Both McDowell and Monroe are now in the yellow category.
Justice said the virus is not just going to go away.
“I don’t think this thing is going to leave,” he said. “I believe we are going to have to live with it.”
The way to do that, he said, is to get vaccinated and boosted.
“We’v’e got to live with this, and we can live with it,” he said, pointing out the protection the vaccines give everyone, especially those over 50, the most vulnerable group.
“COVID is absolutely not over yet,” Marsh said, as more variants are popping up, and he urged residents to use the state’s online vaccine calculator to determine when they are due the next shot.
The calculator, which remains the first of its kind in the U.S., has been updated to share not only the date the user becomes due for a COVID-19 shot, but also what type of vaccine they are recommended to receive.
Go to vaccinate.wv.gov to access the calculator.
Virginia is also seeing a marked rise in cases.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, more than 19,000 new cases have been reported in the last week, and that is 21 percent higher than the previous week.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.