CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for March were $159 million above estimates and 6.1 percent ahead of prior year receipts, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
The Republican governor said year-to-date collections were $1.26 billion above estimate and 16 percent ahead of last year.
“This March we certainly have a lot to be thankful for,” Justice said in a prepared statement. “Our revenue collections are strong, our state is in an excellent financial position, and we’ve now got the largest tax cut in state history on the books. So as spring begins across the Mountain State, I’m extremely proud of our state’s financial health, but most of all I’m proud that all hardworking West Virginians have more money in their pockets.”
The tax cuts adopted by the Republican-controlled Legislature, and signed into law by Justice, were made possible as a result of the state's record surplus.
The following is a brief summary of the four major components that accounted for 92 percent of the year-to-date surplus and more than 90 percent of the year-to-date revenue gain:
• Severance tax collections in March totaled nearly $84.8 million, exceeding the official estimate by nearly $64.2 million. Record year-to-date severance tax collections of $787 million were 57.2 percent ahead of last year and nearly $605 million above estimate.
• March personal income tax collections totaled $200.3 million. Collections exceeded the monthly estimate by $48.1 million. Record year-to-date collections of more than $1.805 billion were $246.7 million above the official estimate and 10.0 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
• Consumer sales tax collections of $139.7 million were $22.5 million above estimate in March and 10.4 percent ahead of prior March collections. Cumulative collections of more than $1.269 billion were $170.8 million above the official estimate and 6.7 percent ahead of last year.
• Corporation net income tax collections totaled nearly $18.5 million in March. Monthly collections were nearly $15.5 million above estimate. Year-to-date collections of $232.9 million were $140.9 million above the official estimate and 21.7 percent ahead of prior year-to-date collections.
