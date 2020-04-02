CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed Thursday West Virginia’s second death from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the DHHR, the Jackson County Health Department confirmed Thursday that a patient with underlying health issues died while in the hospital.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” Dr. I. John Snyder, D.O., health officer for the Jackson County Health Department, said.
Snyder said Jackson County officials are taking “necessary steps” to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the community and to protect those at the greatest risk of infection.
No additional details were released regarding the individual’s name or city of residence.
As of Thursday morning, West Virginia was reporting 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4,384 negative test results and two deaths.
Mercer County is now up to three confirmed cases of COVID-19. So far no cases have been reported in McDowell and Monroe counties.
In neighboring Virginia, the number of confirmed cases Thursday morning stood at 1,706 with 246 hospitalizations and 41 deaths.
Tazewell, Wythe, Smyth and Washington counties in Southwest Virginia are all now reporting two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There are still no confirmed cases in Bland, Giles or Buchanan counties.
