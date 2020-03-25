CHARLESTON — West Virginia has reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the last 24 hours.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 19 new cases Wednesday of the novel coronavirus disease in the state, bringing the total positive case count to 39. New cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Monongalia, Preston and Wood counties.
It also was confirmed Wednesday that a student at Concord University in Mercer County has tested positive for coronavirus.
The state breakdown of cases by county are two from Mercer County, two individuals from Berkeley County, three from Harrison County, three from Jefferson County, two from Jackson County, four individuals from Kanawha County, two from Marshall County,, 16 from Monongalia County, one from Preston County, one from Putnam County, two from Tucker County, and one from Wood.
The latest count was for 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Additional data is expected later Wednesday.
According to the DHHR, 798 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 39 positive, 759 negative and six tests pending (at state lab). These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals.
The two individuals in Mercer County who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain in isolation at home. The Mercer County Health Department is communicating with those individuals on a daily basis.
“We contact them twice a day for their temperature and to see if their symptoms have changed,” Susan Kadar, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, told the Daily Telegraph earlier this week. “Once we do the tracking, we still have to follow them and check their symptoms everyday.”
The new case at Concord University means Mercer County now has three confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, the Mercer County Health Department is not currently counting this exposure as a Mercer County case because the student is no longer on campus.
In neighboring Virginia, 5,370 people had been tested as of Wednesday morning with 391 confirmed cases, 59 hospitalizations and nine deaths.
So far the coalfield counties of Tazewell, Buchanan, Wise, Dickenson, along with Bland, Wise and Wythe counties, are reporting no confirmed cases. However, a student who attended Bluefield College in Tazewell County did test positive for COVID-19 in her home county. Josh Cline, Bluefield College’s vice president of institutional advancement, said when the college learned it was a positive test the college followed all the proper protocol, including contacting the Tazewell County Health Department for an investigation into possible exposures within Tazewell County.
Cline said the student is recovering, and is doing well at this time.
The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Cumberland Plateau Health District is also investigating potential contacts of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident of the Henrico Health District who spent time in the Cumberland Plateau Health District, the district announced Monday. The patient is a female in her 20s. She is self-isolating.
