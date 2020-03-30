BLUEFIELD — A shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) that was delivered by the West Virginia National Guard is slated for distribution in Mercer County as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“What we got was a shipment from the National Guard,” Mercer County Health Officer Dr. Kathy Wides said Sunday afternoon. “It arrived Saturday and there’s seven big boxes.”
The Center for Threat Preparedness takes orders from Homeland Security for protective equipment, and Homeland Security has strict allocations for where it goes, Wides stated. Some of the boxes the Mercer County Health Department are already designated for recipients , so they cannot be opened.
“We have to follow that,” Wides said. “There’s no wiggle room for that.”
The supplies include items such as gowns, M-95 masks and face shields.
“We’re just inventorying it and getting it distributed,” Wides said. “There are boxes Homeland Security people have already designated for the hospitals. We just give it to them unopened, but there are some boxes that have to be allocated according to local needs and those will be inventoried.”
Wides said the county health department has been working to acquire more coronavirus testing kits for local use. Mercer County has had two confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). A Concord University student tested positive for the virus, but this student has returned to a home outside the county. The student was not in Mercer County when the test was performed, so its result was not counted in local statistics.
“We contacted the state immediately when we had two positive in the county and LabCorp also contacted the state,” Wides said. “They sent us five tests kits and said when you go through those, we’ll send you more. We went through the appropriate channels, asked for appropriation of appropriate resources and we got five kits. I understand that right now we’re limited to test kits. It is not the local health department’s doing. These are state allocations and I can’t bring down what they don’t have.”
Wides said she has also emailed State Health Dr. Catherine C. Slemp about the possibility of West Virginia and its counties receiving new tests which could show results within five to 15 minutes.
The Mount Rogers Health District in Virginia confirmed its first fatality Sunday in Smyth County. The person was a man in his 80s who had been ill with COVID-19.
“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., director of the Mount Rogers Health District said in a press release.
“Unfortunately those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19,” Dr. Shelton said. “Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.”
Health departments in West Virginia and Virginia continue monitoring the results of coronavirus tests.
West Virginia’s total number of coronavirus cases at this time is 124, with 2,984 negative cases and 1 confirmed death in Marion County. A news release from DHHR stated the death was an 88-year-old woman, but no further details would be released.
Counties with positive cases: Berkeley (10), Greenbrier (2), Hancock (3), Harrison (7), Jackson (8), Jefferson (5), Kanawha (19), Logan (1), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (30), Ohio (7), Pleasants (1), Preston (1), Putnam (3), Raleigh (4), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1) and Wood (2).
In Virginia, the numbers of positive tests and hospitalizations have been higher. Two positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed Saturday in Tazewell County, Va.
As of Sunday, Virginia had tested a total of 10,609 people. There were 890 positive coronavirus cases, 112 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.