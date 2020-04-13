CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s ninth death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported.
The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Monday morning announced the first death of an Ohio County resident from complications related to COVID-19. The state Department of Health and Human Resources said the victim is a 69-year-old male.
The individual, who had underlying health conditions, was hospitalized at the time of their death, the department posted on its website. Currently, the health department is monitoring 22 cases.
In neighboring Virginia, another positive case has been reported in Giles County, bringing the total there to four.
Wythe County also is up to seven confirmed cases along with 32 in Montgomery County and 28 in Washington County. Tazewell County is still reporting four cases, and Smyth County has 11. Buchanan County is reporting two cases.
