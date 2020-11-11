By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has set a new pandemic record with 885 new coronavirus cases being reported in a 24-hour period.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the troubling news Wednesday during his virtual pandemic briefing. He also confirmed that an outbreak of COVID-19 cases was underway at a McDowell County prison.
Justice said the outbreak in virus cases at the Stevens Correctional Center in Welch involves both inmates and staff. He said 38 inmates at the prison and 11 staff members have contracted the virus.
“We have 38 active inmate cases and 11 staff and the odds are the way this normally works, it’s going to get a little bit worse before it gets better,” Justice said.
Justice said he was contacted by McDowell County Commissioner Cecil Patterson regarding the outbreak, adding that the West Virginia National Guard is now on stand-by to help sanitize the prison.
“The National Guard is standing by to sanitize once the outbreak has been isolated and the scope of the infection is known," Justice added.
Justice announced the new record of COVID-19 cases, and seven new deaths, at the start of Wednesday's briefing.
“We have had 885 new positive cases in the last 24 hours,” Justice said. “This is a record beyond belief. Our daily positivity rate is almost 5 percent. It is 5.90 percent.”
Justice said 277 residents of the Mountain State are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus.
One reason for the high number of confirmed cases over the past 24 hours was the fact that more than 11,000 people were tested for the virus Tuesday, Justice said.
“Yesterday, we did test in excess of 11,000 people,” he said. “That’s why we are finding all of the additional positives. It will pay big dividends for us if we just continue to test.”
However, Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, said the increase in positives implies that not only is more testing occurring but that the disease is now more prevalent in the state.
“Even though we have tested more, which is super important, we are seeing more spread in the communities,” Marsh said. “We believe community spread is being generated by gatherings of people real close to one another and not wearing a mask.”
When asked by members of the news media about the possibility of additional business closures and other shutdowns, Justice said everything remains on the table if virus numbers in the state continue going in the wrong direction
“We are watching everything and absolutely I want you to know that everything has got to be on the table,” Justice said. “Everything’s got to be on the table. If we continue to rise the way we are going it will ultimately come to the point that we will have to look awfully, awfully hard at shutting some things down.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.