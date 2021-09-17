BLUEFIELD — Six more COVID-related deaths were reported in Mercer County Friday morning as cases continue to soar.
According to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), a 61-year-old male, a 70-year-old male, a 47-year-old male, a 92-year-old male, a 73-year-old male and a 63-year-old female, all from Mercer County, have died.
A total of 57 new deaths were reported from around the state, bringing the total COVID death toll to 3,370.
Active cases in the state are now at 29,744, about the same level the number reached earlier at the height of pandemic.
COVID-related hospitalizations once again are at a new record, at 905, with 278 in ICUs and 166 on ventilators, also new records.
Mercer County is reporting 1,198 active cases, according to the DHHR, a number that keeps rising, and is up from 1,129 active virus cases on Thursday. Positive cases are in all age ranges, including 138 cases among those 20 years old and younger.
Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a pandemic briefing at 3 p.m. today to address the current situation.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
