CHARLESTON — Health officials in West Virginia confirmed another 20 COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the Mountain State to 237 with two deaths.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of Friday morning, 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 237 positive cases, 6,130 negative results and two deaths.
Mercer County is still holding at three confirmed COVID-19 cases, and no cases have been reported to date in McDowell and Monroe counties.
The confirmed cases per county as of Friday were as follows: Barbour (1), Berkeley (37), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (40), Logan (4), Marion (11), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (5).
In neighboring Virginia, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped Friday to 2,012 with 312 hospitalizations and 46 deaths.
In Southwest Virginia, Tazewell, Smyth, Wythe and Washington counties are still holding at two confirmed cases. Wise County is now reporting one COVID-19 case. But there were still no confirmed cases Friday morning in Bland, Giles or Buchanan counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.