BLUEFIELD — As the COVID-19, or coronavirus, outbreak continues to spread, West Virginia maintains its status as having no positive cases.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website states that the mountain state has had 38 negative tests for the virus with one still pending. In total, 39 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted by DHHR facilities, in the state, according to the website.
According to The New York Times, W. Va. is the only state that has no positive cases. Despite the lack of positive cases events, such as the state basketball tournament, as the Times notes, have been postponed.
With the risk of infection so high, the W. Va. DHHR website updates daily with case counts, both positive and negative.
With 5,833 total deaths worldwide due to the virus, according to the DHHR, state officials are taking precautions. On Friday, Governor Jim Justice closed all of the state's schools, until further notice.
