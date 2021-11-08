BLUEFIELD — An additional public comment hearing has been scheduled in Bluefield on West Virginia American Water Company’s rate increase cases for providing water and sewer service, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia announced Thursday.
The new public hearing will be held on Dec. 1 beginning at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Board Room, Bluefield City Hall, at 200 Rogers Street in Bluefield.
“Public input is a critical component of all cases in front of the public service commission,” said PSC Chair Charlotte Lane. “My fellow commissioners and I look forward to our trip to Bluefield and hearing from West Virginia American water and sewer customers in that area.”
West Virginia American Water Company has requested increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1 percent increase, for approximately 167,000 water customers in counties including Mercer, Summers, Fayette, Raleigh and Logan.
The company also requested increased sewer rates and charges of $340,289 annually, a 31 percent increase, for sewer utility service to approximately 1,100 customers in Fayette County, according to PSC officials.
People may also express their thoughts to the commission in writing by mailing their comments to: Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323.
Comments can also be sent online through the commission’s website at www.psc.state.wv.us<http://www.psc.state.us> by clicking “Submit a Comment” in the far left column and following the directions provided.
For more information, go to the PSC website and refer to Case Nos. 21-0368-WS-D, 21-0369-W-42T and 21-0370-S-42T.
