CHARLESTON — The primary election scheduled for May 12 in West Virginia has been moved to June.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying the new date for the election is June 9.
“I was absolutely hopeful and very supportive” of having the election May 12, he said, “but as we continue to get closer and closer it is apparent that is absolutely the wrong thing to do.”
Justice said he met the Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner and “all agree that what we should do is move it forward and do it in a way that we are going to extend the primary election date June 9.”
“I asked my medical experts this question: ‘Based on where we are today with the coronavirus, by May 12 can the people of West Virginia safely vote in the primary election at their polling place?’” he said. “And the answer was unequivocally, ‘no.’”
Justice also said the June 9 is the first Tuesday after the official end of the school year.
“I am still hopeful to get kids back to school … for two or three weeks of school,” he said, adding it would give a sense of closure to the school year.
Having the election on May 12 could have meant the schools used as voting places would then quickly be used by students and Justice has said he was concerned about the possibility of exposing students to the virus.
But by June 9, schools would already be out anyway.
Justice said all absentee ballots should continue to be sent in and dates regarding deadlines will be changed accordingly to the new date.
He also emphasized the importance of voting, especially for seniors who have become accustomed to voting at a certain place and he does not want that to be taken away from them.
“At the end of the day, I want this to be the biggest turnout of all time,” he said.
The decision was also made in part because of the assessment of the coronavirus spread, which Pres. Donald Trump said Tuesday may be on its way to reach its peak soon.
“The next couple of weeks are pivotal,” Justice said, referring to Trump’s comments and that the death toll in the country from the virus could be between 100,000 and 240,000.
Justice said it’s already to the point about 200 people are dying every two or three hours, which is about how many passengers are on an average airliner.
The date for the next consideration of whether to continue measures like stay at home and social distancing has been extended to April 30, the same day through which schools are scheduled to be closed.
“It’s really tragic what his happening in every way,” he said. “but our power always comes back to one thing. Our behavior is our power.”
He again emphasized that this behavior includes staying at home unless travel is essential, social distancing and hygiene.
Justice also touched on budget matters during the press conference Wednesday. saying after the first two months of the year the state was facing being about $49 million in the hole for this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“We plodded along and we cut into the 49, and cut into the 49,” he said.
But March came in with $12.3 million in revenue above estimates.
Justice said that with current estimates the state may be looking at a $6.4 million shortage with April, May and June still to go.
“This was really good news,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
