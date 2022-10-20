GHENT — Work for replacing the deck of a West Virginia Turnpike bridge south of Ghent is scheduled to start Sunday and be completed by Oct. 29, the West Virginia Parkways Authority announced Wednesday.
The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction of the third of three Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Ghent beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, turnpike officials said. The bridge deck replacement, in the southbound lanes just south of the toll plaza, is expected to be completed by Saturday, Oct. 29.
The project will utilize concrete deck panels fabricated off-site to greatly speed up construction and minimize inconvenience to the traveling public, turnpike officials said.
“Due to the volume of traffic the West Virginia Turnpike has daily, it is imperative that disruption of traffic is always as minimal as possible,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority.
Construction is expected to take seven days using the ABC method as opposed to up to six months for conventional on-site construction.
“The contractors work 24-7 for those seven days,” Miller said. “It’s pretty impressive.”
It is the third accelerated bridge deck replacement project on the West Virginia Turnpike this fall, turnpike officials said. The first two projects were finished ahead of schedule.
“The contractors have done a phenomenal job,” Miller said. “We’re able to fit in a third deck replacement this year.”
Contractors will close one lane at a time on the bridge to replace bridge decking. Once one lane’s deck is finished, contractors will move to the other lane.
Miller said drivers may experience delays in the construction zone during peak traffic times. However, the date for construction was intentionally picked to have as little impact on traffic as possible.
“We try to do these projects after Labor Day, when traffic volume is down a little bit,” Miller stated.
The Parkways Authority schedules several ABC bridge projects every year. The method costs a little more, but with such high traffic volumes on the West Virginia Turnpike, the parkways authority cannot tie up traffic on the Turnpike for lengthy construction projects if faster alternatives are available, turnpike authority officials said.
