Toll booths along the West Virginia Turnpike are expecting to handle more than 1.3 million tolls as local and out-of-state travelers get on the highway this Fourth of July holiday, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority.
An estimated 1.355 million vehicle transactions are expected on the West Virginia Turnpike during the 11-day period starting today and continuing until Sunday, July 9, authority officials said Wednesday.
“We’ll begin to see an increase on the afternoon of Thursday, June 29, 2023,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “Because the holiday falls on a Tuesday, we see people who are traveling to a vacation and weekend travelers – the weekend before and the weekend after.
“This 11-day period is typically the busiest we’ll experience in the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” Miller added.
The West Virginia Turnpike is expecting around 600,000 vehicle transactions in the five-day period between Friday and Tuesday, July 4 with 175,000 transactions expected just on Friday, authority officials said.
The 11-Day Travel Forecast includes estimates for WV Turnpike Vehicle Transactions on the following dates:
• Thursday, June 29 — 130,000.
• Friday, June 30 — 175,000.
• Saturday, July 1 — 145,000.
• Sunday, July 2 — 105,000.
• Monday, July 3 — 90,000.
• Tuesday, July 4 — 80,000.
• Wednesday, July 5 — 105,000.
• Thursday, July 6 — 115,000.
• Friday, July 7 — 140,000.
• Saturday, July 8 — 145,000.
• Sunday, July 9 — 125,000.
“We’ll have everything staffed accordingly within our toll operations,” Miller said. “Our courtesy patrol will be out. We’ll have flaggers positioned on all the mainline toll plazas.”
The West Virginia State Police is also increasing presence on the West Virginia Turnpike during the holiday period.
Miller urged motorists to plan ahead and organize their trip through the West Virginia Turnpike to minimize time at the toll booths.
All West Virginia Turnpike booths are set up to accept E-ZPass with at least one designated E-ZPass lane northbound and at least one designated E-ZPass lane southbound, authority officials said.
To get an E-ZPass or to renew an existing E-ZPass online, go to the Welcome to the West Virginia Parkways E-ZPass website.
Drivers may also apply in person for an E-ZPass or renew at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, WV 25306 or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
The tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza.
With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation are reminding the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.