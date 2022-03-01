CHARLESTON — West Virginia has joined Virginia and several other states in taking Russian-made liquor from the shelves as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Gov. Jim Justice signed an Executive Order Monday to “cease the purchase and sale of all Russian produced liquor until further notice.”
Justice also directed the WVABCA Commissioner to order and make Ukrainian made liquor brands available for purchase by licensed retail liquor outlets depending on their availability.
West Virginia currently distributes four brands of Russian liquor: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka. The WVABCA estimates that there are approximately 73 cases of Russian liquor in the state’s warehouse.
Justice also requested that the West Virginia Retailers Association remove Russian liquor from their shelves and not sell the products until further notice.
All other brands of liquor that are sold in West Virginia, including those branded with Russian names for marketing purposes like Smirnoff and Stolichnaya. These brands are purchased from distilleries not located in Russia.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a similar Executive Order on Saturday.
Virginia ABC announced it removed Russian-sourced vodka brands from its shelves in unison with Youngkin’s call for ‘decisive action’ in support of Ukraine.
The store plans to remove the following Russian vodkas: Beluga. Hammer & Sickle, Imperia, Mamont, Organika, Russian Standard and ZYR.
Russia-themed marketing brands like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff will not be pulled from shelves given that they are not made in Russia, the ABC said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
