By STAFF REPORTS
CNHI News W.Va.
CHARLESTON – West Virginia is no longer providing a daily update on COVID-19 cases.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources announced last week that COVID-19 dashboard updates will now occur weekly on Wednesdays, as opposed to daily updates.
The decision was in light of the federal public health emergency expiring on May 11.
In a press release, DHHR officials said the state was updating its COVID-19 dashboard metrics to better reflect the current response to the pandemic.
During the early days of the pandemic, some in the region followed the state’s COVID online dashboard closely.
West Virginia’s COVID emergency declaration expired on Jan. 1. The pandemic is now considered an endemic in the Mountain State.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice is still holding weekly briefings, but they are no longer called pandemic briefings.
The weekly virtual sessions by Justice and members of his administration are instead called administration updates, and no longer focus on COVID-19 or the state’s response to the pandemic/endemic.
However, in a new wrinkle, county-level statistics are apparently no longer being provided as part of the weekly COVID-19 dashboard updates.
The last update to include county-level data was during the week of Feb. 15.
In that last report, virus numbers were low locally. It listed 13 cases of the virus as active in Mercer County with 11 active cases in McDowell and eight active cases in Monroe.
According to the DHHR, COVID-19 is being considered as a contributing factor in 290 deaths to date in Mercer County; 87 deaths to date in McDowell County; and 50 deaths to date in Monroe County. Those numbers represent deaths from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to the present in 2023.
