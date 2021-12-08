CHARLESTON — A Mercer County fire chief and emergency services director has been posthumously honored with a state award recognizing emergency services officials.
The late Tim Farley, director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management and chief of the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department, is among the 2021 honorees receiving the West Virginia Freedom Award, Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday.
Launched in 2020, the awards recognize emergency officials in six categories: lifesaving, innovation, teamwork, perseverance, leadership and lifetime achievement.
Farley was presented the award in the lifesaving category. He was the Mercer County Emergency Services Director from 2005 until he passed away in January this year. He worked tirelessly as an emergency manager and fire chief to help protect and save the lives of those in Mercer County and across the state, state officials said. He was instrumental in establishing the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department, serving as a founding charter member as well as the fire department’s chief until his passing.
Until Farley’s last day spent making sure a COVID-19 vaccination clinic ran smoothly, his life was devoted to service, Homeland Security officials said.
“It’s a great thing,” Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner said of the award. “He was dedicated to what he did. Tim wasn’t in it for the money. He just loved what he was doing and helping people.”
“Through their dedication to service, these men and women are among the first to run to the fire,” Justice said about the recipients. “They have helped lead their county’s response through the COVID-19 pandemic while responding to flooding and any other emergencies that arise.”
Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy announced the awards during Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the West Virginia Emergency Management Council. The 2021 honorees will be given the Freedom Pin, developed by Sandy in 2017.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.