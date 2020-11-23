CHARLESTON — While no new deaths were reported in the southern West Virginia region on Sunday, deaths continued to rise elsewhere in the state while high numbers of new COVID-19 cases were recorded.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported three new deaths in Mineral County, which sits in the eastern panhandle of the state, along with the death of a 60-year-old female from Summers County. This makes 662 pandemic deaths in the Mountain State thus far.
The state recorded another 880 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 40,478. “Today more West Virginia families are suffering the loss of their loved ones,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a release, in what has been a fairly consistent message as hundreds more deaths have been recorded since the summer. “We grieve for them and for everyone this virus has affected.”
In Mercer County, an additional COVID-19 case was reported by Princeton High School. The school, which has been gone back and forth with in-person learning as virus cases were reported, will be moving to online instruction as of today until further notice, a release on the Mercer County Schools Facebook page said Sunday.
The Monroe County Health Department released the county’s virus information via Facebook as well on Sunday. As of then, Monroe has 299 confirmed cases, two hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
In Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported no new deaths within the Commonwealth, but more than 2,000 more cases were added to their total. Virginia stood at 217,796 COVID-19 cases as of the Sunday update.
Tazewell County recorded its 900th case according to the VDH. The county has been approaching the 1000th case milestone with increased speed over recent days, and three deaths related to the pandemic were reported across Friday and Saturday, bringing Tazewell to a total death count of seven. The VDH does not release any more information about fatalities within the state’s borders.
