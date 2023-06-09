PRINCETON — Three days before West Virginia’s 160th birthday, the area around the Princeton Railroad Museum will be full of activity as the Sixth West Virginia Day observance will be held next Saturday, June 17.
Princeton Railroad Museum Director Pat Smith said, “This is the sixth observance we’ve had. We missed a couple of years due to COVID-19 but we’re back in action.”
The event, she added, would run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We’ll have free trolley rides to the Mercer County Historical Society Museum; the Mercer County War Museum; the McNutt House; and the three Civil War graves in the middle of Princeton. All of the museums will be open for tours, the only day of the year that happens,” she said.
The Agricultural Museum will have a grist mill making corn meal and will sponsor free horse and wagon rides.
Two other museums in the vincinity of the Princeton Railroad Museum, the Mythical Collections and Unauthorized Vehicles Museum and the former site of Wheby’s TV Sales and Service, will also be open for tours.
“(The former) will be a pre-opening tour. (The latter) will demonstrate a moonshine still and have televisions from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s on display,” Smith said.
“We’ll also have ‘living history’ re-enactors portraying Mark Twain, Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln; Sheltoee of the Cherokee Nation; and Lou Stoker portraying a woman from Bramwell’s past,” she added.
The bluegrass-country band “Common Ground” will also perform sets. The Princeton Police Department will have their K-9 dog and the Princeton Fire Department will have vehicles for visits.
Smith said the only charges will be for food (pizza, hot dogs, funnel cakes, drinks and sweets) and craft items, both of which will be available for sale.
She concluded by saying, “We invite everyone to come out, see Princeton’s museums and murals and learn how the railroad built Princeton.”
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.