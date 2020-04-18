CHARLESTON — West Virginia has just reported two more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 18.
A marked increase in the number of positive tests was also reported today, from 775 on Friday to 825 at 5 p.m. today, a rise of 50 new cases.
According to MetroNews, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer with the West Virginia National Guard, said 24 of the new cases were found in a Jackson County nursing home.
Justice had sent the National Guard to the nursing home on Thursday after being concerned about issues there and on Friday the Governor ordered all residents and staff at all nursing homes in the state to be tested.
Two of those new positive cases were reported today from Monroe County, bringing the total in that county to four.
The Monroe County Health Department confirmed the cases Saturday and was the only county in the area to report more positive cases.
The health department is investigating and will notify contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.
Mercer County’s positive case count remained the same at eight, with McDowell County staying at six cases and Summers County one case.
